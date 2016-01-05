Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 05 Jan. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Moong prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. * Tuar Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Rice prices eased due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,356 321-424 321-428 Wheat Tukda 00,475 320-452 320-442 Jowar White 080 248-522 245-520 Bajra 0,020 230-325 265-320 PULSES Gram 00,300 911-1,060 911-1,045 Udid 0,065 1,550-2,081 1,800-2,125 Moong 0,350 1,206-1,458 1,250-1,476 Tuar 0,350 1,550-1,825 1,450-1,750 Maize 011 275-325 280-320 Vaal Dsshi 025 1,225-1,705 1,200-1,700 Choli 0,020 0,980-1,362 0,975-1,348 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,710-1,720 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Bajra 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900 Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 08,600-08,700 08,600-08,700 Tuardal 13,200-13,300 13,400-13,500 Moong 8,650-8,700 8,450-8,500 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 5,000-5,100