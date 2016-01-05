Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 05
Jan. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Moong prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
* Tuar Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Rice prices eased due to supply pressure.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,356 321-424 321-428
Wheat Tukda 00,475 320-452 320-442
Jowar White 080 248-522 245-520
Bajra 0,020 230-325 265-320
PULSES
Gram 00,300 911-1,060 911-1,045
Udid 0,065 1,550-2,081 1,800-2,125
Moong 0,350 1,206-1,458 1,250-1,476
Tuar 0,350 1,550-1,825 1,450-1,750
Maize 011 275-325 280-320
Vaal Dsshi 025 1,225-1,705 1,200-1,700
Choli 0,020 0,980-1,362 0,975-1,348
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,710-1,720
Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Bajra 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900
Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 08,600-08,700 08,600-08,700
Tuardal 13,200-13,300 13,400-13,500
Moong 8,650-8,700 8,450-8,500
Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Udid 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 5,000-5,100