Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 06 Jan. 06Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,320 321-431 321-424 Wheat Tukda 00,400 321-484 320-452 Jowar White 085 245-525 248-522 Bajra 0,023 228-325 230-325 PULSES Gram 00,250 901-1,025 911-1,060 Udid 0,050 1,700-2,016 1,550-2,081 Moong 0,300 1,250-1,440 1,206-1,458 Tuar 0,225 1,600-1,895 1,550-1,825 Maize 010 265-325 275-325 Vaal Dsshi 038 1,250-1,750 1,225-1,705 Choli 0,025 0,850-1,300 0,980-1,362 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,710-1,720 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Bajra 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,800-4,850 4,850-4,900 Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 08,600-08,700 08,600-08,700 Tuardal 13,200-13,300 13,200-13,300 Moong 8,650-8,700 8,650-8,700 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 13,000-10,400 10,000-10,100 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900