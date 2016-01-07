Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 07 Jan. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar Daal eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,365 321-424 321-431 Wheat Tukda 00,405 320-444 321-484 Jowar White 072 240-520 245-525 Bajra 0,025 225-327 228-325 PULSES Gram 00,300 925-1,075 901-1,025 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,700-2,016 Moong 0,250 1,250-1,460 1,250-1,440 Tuar 0,370 1,500-1,885 1,600-1,895 Maize 010 248-328 265-325 Vaal Dsshi 030 1,150-1,853 1,250-1,750 Choli 0,020 0,950-1,320 0,850-1,300 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,710-1,720 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Bajra 1,670-1,680 1,660-1,670 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 08,600-08,700 08,600-08,700 Tuardal 13,000-13,100 13,200-13,300 Moong 8,650-8,700 8,650-8,700 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900