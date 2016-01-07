Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 07
Jan. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Tuar Daal eased due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,365 321-424 321-431
Wheat Tukda 00,405 320-444 321-484
Jowar White 072 240-520 245-525
Bajra 0,025 225-327 228-325
PULSES
Gram 00,300 925-1,075 901-1,025
Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,700-2,016
Moong 0,250 1,250-1,460 1,250-1,440
Tuar 0,370 1,500-1,885 1,600-1,895
Maize 010 248-328 265-325
Vaal Dsshi 030 1,150-1,853 1,250-1,750
Choli 0,020 0,950-1,320 0,850-1,300
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,710-1,720
Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Bajra 1,670-1,680 1,660-1,670
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 08,600-08,700 08,600-08,700
Tuardal 13,000-13,100 13,200-13,300
Moong 8,650-8,700 8,650-8,700
Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Udid 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900