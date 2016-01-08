Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 08 Jan. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Udid prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,390 321-421 321-424 Wheat Tukda 00,450 320-455 320-444 Jowar White 065 243-520 240-520 Bajra 0,020 222-325 225-327 PULSES Gram 00,190 901-1,045 925-1,075 Udid 0,050 1,650-2,050 1,700-2,016 Moong 0,300 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,460 Tuar 0,350 1,550-1,830 1,500-1,885 Maize 010 245-327 248-328 Vaal Dsshi 035 1,200-1,850 1,150-1,853 Choli 0,030 0,960-1,325 0,950-1,320 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,710-1,720 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Bajra 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,850-4,900 4,800-4,850 Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 08,600-08,700 08,600-08,700 Tuardal 13,000-13,100 13,000-13,100 Moong 8,650-8,700 8,650-8,700 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 10,600-10,700 10,300-10,400 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900