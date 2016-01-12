Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 12 Jan. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices moved down due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,280 325-440 324-424 Wheat Tukda 00,339 325-460 330-490 Jowar White 095 242-552 245-550 Bajra 0,025 223-330 222-325 PULSES Gram 00,160 911-1,051 901-1,051 Udid 0,060 1,425-2,069 1,565-2,043 Moong 0,170 1,250-1,405 1,250-1,440 Tuar 0,759 1,580-1,823 1,480-1,846 Maize 010 250-330 249-325 Vaal Dsshi 025 1,250-1,850 1,200-1,785 Choli 0,035 0,875-1,468 0,785-1,342 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,710-1,720 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Bajra 1,690-1,700 1,670-1,680 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900 Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 08,400-08,500 08,600-08,700 Tuardal 13,000-13,100 13,000-13,100 Moong 8,650-8,700 8,650-8,700 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900