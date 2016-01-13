Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 13 Jan. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Udid prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,290 335-438 325-440 Wheat Tukda 00,350 331-483 325-460 Jowar White 105 250-530 242-552 Bajra 0,030 230-325 223-330 PULSES Gram 00,150 911-1,080 911-1,051 Udid 0,063 1,650-2,061 1,425-2,069 Moong 0,080 1,250-1,390 1,250-1,405 Tuar 0,676 1,460-1,841 1,580-1,823 Maize 011 255-330 250-330 Vaal Dsshi 075 1,225-1,825 1,250-1,850 Choli 0,037 0,975-1,358 0,875-1,468 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,710-1,720 Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Bajra 1,690-1,700 1,690-1,700 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900 Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 08,400-08,500 08,400-08,500 Tuardal 13,000-13,100 13,000-13,100 Moong 8,650-8,700 8,650-8,700 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 10,800-10,900 10,600-10,700 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900