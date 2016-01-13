Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 13
Jan. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,290 335-438 325-440
Wheat Tukda 00,350 331-483 325-460
Jowar White 105 250-530 242-552
Bajra 0,030 230-325 223-330
PULSES
Gram 00,150 911-1,080 911-1,051
Udid 0,063 1,650-2,061 1,425-2,069
Moong 0,080 1,250-1,390 1,250-1,405
Tuar 0,676 1,460-1,841 1,580-1,823
Maize 011 255-330 250-330
Vaal Dsshi 075 1,225-1,825 1,250-1,850
Choli 0,037 0,975-1,358 0,875-1,468
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,710-1,720
Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,100-2,125
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Bajra 1,690-1,700 1,690-1,700
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900
Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 08,400-08,500 08,400-08,500
Tuardal 13,000-13,100 13,000-13,100
Moong 8,650-8,700 8,650-8,700
Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Udid 10,800-10,900 10,600-10,700
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900