Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 15
Jan. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices moved down due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,250 340-440 335-438
Wheat Tukda 00,320 330-490 331-483
Jowar White 080 260-520 250-530
Bajra 0,023 232-328 230-325
PULSES
Gram 00,180 911-1,041 911-1,080
Udid 0,070 1,645-1,983 1,650-2,061
Moong 0,120 1,250-1,390 1,250-1,390
Tuar 0,650 1,560-1,800 1,460-1,841
Maize 010 260-330 255-330
Vaal Dsshi 050 1,250-1,860 1,225-1,825
Choli 0,030 0,980-1,355 0,975-1,358
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730
Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,690-1,700
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,800-4,850 4,850-4,900
Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 08,400-08,500 08,400-08,500
Tuardal 13,000-13,100 13,000-13,100
Moong 8,650-8,700 8,650-8,700
Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Udid 10,800-10,900 10,800-10,900
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900