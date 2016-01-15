Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 15 Jan. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,250 340-440 335-438 Wheat Tukda 00,320 330-490 331-483 Jowar White 080 260-520 250-530 Bajra 0,023 232-328 230-325 PULSES Gram 00,180 911-1,041 911-1,080 Udid 0,070 1,645-1,983 1,650-2,061 Moong 0,120 1,250-1,390 1,250-1,390 Tuar 0,650 1,560-1,800 1,460-1,841 Maize 010 260-330 255-330 Vaal Dsshi 050 1,250-1,860 1,225-1,825 Choli 0,030 0,980-1,355 0,975-1,358 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,690-1,700 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,800-4,850 4,850-4,900 Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 08,400-08,500 08,400-08,500 Tuardal 13,000-13,100 13,000-13,100 Moong 8,650-8,700 8,650-8,700 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 10,800-10,900 10,800-10,900 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900