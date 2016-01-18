Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 18
Jan. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices improved due to buying support from mills.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices eased due to supply pressure.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,375 325-421 340-440
Wheat Tukda 00,430 326-460 330-490
Jowar White 085 268-530 260-520
Bajra 0,025 240-330 232-328
PULSES
Gram 00,310 925-1,133 911-1,041
Udid 0,250 1,476-2,011 1,645-1,983
Moong 0,250 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,390
Tuar 1,100 1,591-1,795 1,560-1,800
Maize 010 297-333 260-330
Vaal Dsshi 050 1,275-1,830 1,250-1,860
Choli 0,030 0,988-1,350 0,980-1,355
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730
Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,900-4,950 4,800-4,850
Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 08,200-08,300 08,400-08,500
Tuardal 12,700-12,800 13,000-13,100
Moong 8,650-8,700 8,650-8,700
Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Udid 10,800-10,900 10,800-10,900
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900