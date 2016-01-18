Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 18 Jan. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved due to buying support from mills. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices eased due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,375 325-421 340-440 Wheat Tukda 00,430 326-460 330-490 Jowar White 085 268-530 260-520 Bajra 0,025 240-330 232-328 PULSES Gram 00,310 925-1,133 911-1,041 Udid 0,250 1,476-2,011 1,645-1,983 Moong 0,250 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,390 Tuar 1,100 1,591-1,795 1,560-1,800 Maize 010 297-333 260-330 Vaal Dsshi 050 1,275-1,830 1,250-1,860 Choli 0,030 0,988-1,350 0,980-1,355 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,900-4,950 4,800-4,850 Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 08,200-08,300 08,400-08,500 Tuardal 12,700-12,800 13,000-13,100 Moong 8,650-8,700 8,650-8,700 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 10,800-10,900 10,800-10,900 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900