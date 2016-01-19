Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 19
Jan. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Moong and Moong Daal improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,405 325-424 325-421
Wheat Tukda 00,505 326-458 326-460
Jowar White 084 265-530 268-530
Bajra 0,028 230-335 240-330
PULSES
Gram 00,280 911-1,090 925-1,133
Udid 0,061 1,698-1,990 1,476-2,011
Moong 0,180 1,220-1,435 1,250-1,400
Tuar 1,050 1,572-1,770 1,591-1,795
Maize 012 290-330 297-333
Vaal Dsshi 040 1,280-1,835 1,275-1,830
Choli 0,025 0,885-1,355 0,988-1,350
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,730-1,740 1,720-1,730
Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150
Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,150-2,200
Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950
Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 08,200-08,300 08,200-08,300
Tuardal 12,700-12,800 12,700-12,800
Moong 8,850-8,900 8,650-8,700
Moongdal 9,000-9,050 8,800-8,850
Udid 10,800-10,900 10,800-10,900
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900