Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 19 Jan. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Moong and Moong Daal improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,405 325-424 325-421 Wheat Tukda 00,505 326-458 326-460 Jowar White 084 265-530 268-530 Bajra 0,028 230-335 240-330 PULSES Gram 00,280 911-1,090 925-1,133 Udid 0,061 1,698-1,990 1,476-2,011 Moong 0,180 1,220-1,435 1,250-1,400 Tuar 1,050 1,572-1,770 1,591-1,795 Maize 012 290-330 297-333 Vaal Dsshi 040 1,280-1,835 1,275-1,830 Choli 0,025 0,885-1,355 0,988-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,730-1,740 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,150-2,200 Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 08,200-08,300 08,200-08,300 Tuardal 12,700-12,800 12,700-12,800 Moong 8,850-8,900 8,650-8,700 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 8,800-8,850 Udid 10,800-10,900 10,800-10,900 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900