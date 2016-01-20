Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 20 Jan. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat of medium and superior quality prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Tuar Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,325 333-401 325-424 Wheat Tukda 00,521 325-462 326-458 Jowar White 065 250-520 265-530 Bajra 0,020 225-320 230-335 PULSES Gram 00,350 985-1,103 911-1,090 Udid 0,045 1,675-2,060 1,698-1,990 Moong 0,170 1,235-1,420 1,220-1,435 Tuar 0,830 1,525-1,700 1,572-1,770 Maize 010 285-335 290-330 Vaal Dsshi 035 1,285-1,855 1,280-1,835 Choli 0,030 0,905-1,342 0,885-1,355 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,730-1,740 1,730-1,740 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,125-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 08,200-08,300 08,200-08,300 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,700-12,800 Moong 8,850-8,900 8,850-8,900 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 10,800-10,900 10,800-10,900 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900