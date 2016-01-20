Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 20
Jan. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat of medium and superior quality prices dropped due to low retail
demand.
* Tuar Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,325 333-401 325-424
Wheat Tukda 00,521 325-462 326-458
Jowar White 065 250-520 265-530
Bajra 0,020 225-320 230-335
PULSES
Gram 00,350 985-1,103 911-1,090
Udid 0,045 1,675-2,060 1,698-1,990
Moong 0,170 1,235-1,420 1,220-1,435
Tuar 0,830 1,525-1,700 1,572-1,770
Maize 010 285-335 290-330
Vaal Dsshi 035 1,285-1,855 1,280-1,835
Choli 0,030 0,905-1,342 0,885-1,355
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,730-1,740 1,730-1,740
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,125-2,150
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,175-2,200
Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950
Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 08,200-08,300 08,200-08,300
Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,700-12,800
Moong 8,850-8,900 8,850-8,900
Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050
Udid 10,800-10,900 10,800-10,900
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900