Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 21 Jan. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,455 326-428 333-401 Wheat Tukda 00,482 327-480 325-462 Jowar White 085 248-520 250-520 Bajra 0,025 228-320 225-320 PULSES Gram 00,350 975-1,080 985-1,103 Udid 0,061 1,698-1,990 1,675-2,060 Moong 0,110 1,220-1,400 1,235-1,420 Tuar 0,725 1,540-1,718 1,525-1,700 Maize 009 275-325 285-335 Vaal Dsshi 045 0,950-1,825 1,285-1,855 Choli 0,025 0,950-1,350 0,905-1,342 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,730-1,740 1,730-1,740 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,750-4,800 4,900-4,950 Gram dal 5,750-5,800 5,900-5,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 08,200-08,300 08,200-08,300 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600 Moong 8,850-8,900 8,850-8,900 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 10,600-10,700 10,800-10,900 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900