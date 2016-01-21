Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 21
Jan. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,455 326-428 333-401
Wheat Tukda 00,482 327-480 325-462
Jowar White 085 248-520 250-520
Bajra 0,025 228-320 225-320
PULSES
Gram 00,350 975-1,080 985-1,103
Udid 0,061 1,698-1,990 1,675-2,060
Moong 0,110 1,220-1,400 1,235-1,420
Tuar 0,725 1,540-1,718 1,525-1,700
Maize 009 275-325 285-335
Vaal Dsshi 045 0,950-1,825 1,285-1,855
Choli 0,025 0,950-1,350 0,905-1,342
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,730-1,740 1,730-1,740
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,750-4,800 4,900-4,950
Gram dal 5,750-5,800 5,900-5,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 08,200-08,300 08,200-08,300
Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600
Moong 8,850-8,900 8,850-8,900
Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050
Udid 10,600-10,700 10,800-10,900
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900