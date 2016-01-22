Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 22 Jan. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,452 315-428 326-428 Wheat Tukda 00,475 311-464 327-480 Jowar White 075 245-535 248-520 Bajra 0,020 225-322 228-320 PULSES Gram 00,250 925-1,080 975-1,080 Udid 0,035 1,690-1,935 1,698-1,990 Moong 0,120 1,250-1,410 1,220-1,400 Tuar 1,000 1,500-1,730 1,540-1,718 Maize 010 270-329 275-325 Vaal Dsshi 040 0,975-1,855 0,950-1,825 Choli 0,030 0,975-1,355 0,950-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,730-1,740 1,730-1,740 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,700-4,750 4,750-4,800 Gram dal 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 08,200-08,300 08,200-08,300 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600 Moong 8,850-8,900 8,850-8,900 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900