BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 25 Jan. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,225 316-436 315-428 Wheat Tukda 00,264 316-472 311-464 Jowar White 080 235-527 245-535 Bajra 0,020 230-333 225-322 PULSES Gram 00,640 881-1,010 925-1,080 Udid 0,039 1,875-1,995 1,690-1,935 Moong 0,170 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,410 Tuar 1,250 1,542-1,748 1,500-1,730 Maize 010 285-330 270-329 Vaal Dsshi 225 1,230-1,825 0,975-1,855 Choli 0,027 0,985-1,312 0,975-1,355 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,690-1,700 1,730-1,740 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,650-4,700 4,700-4,750 Gram dal 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 08,200-08,300 08,200-08,300 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600 Moong 8,850-8,900 8,850-8,900 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)