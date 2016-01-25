Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 25 Jan. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,225 316-436 315-428 Wheat Tukda 00,264 316-472 311-464 Jowar White 080 235-527 245-535 Bajra 0,020 230-333 225-322 PULSES Gram 00,640 881-1,010 925-1,080 Udid 0,039 1,875-1,995 1,690-1,935 Moong 0,170 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,410 Tuar 1,250 1,542-1,748 1,500-1,730 Maize 010 285-330 270-329 Vaal Dsshi 225 1,230-1,825 0,975-1,855 Choli 0,027 0,985-1,312 0,975-1,355 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,690-1,700 1,730-1,740 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,650-4,700 4,700-4,750 Gram dal 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 08,200-08,300 08,200-08,300 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600 Moong 8,850-8,900 8,850-8,900 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900