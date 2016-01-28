Jan. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped further due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Moong prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,375 310-390 311-400 Wheat Tukda 00,510 308-455 310-440 Jowar White 095 240-550 235-550 Bajra 0,028 235-322 240-320 PULSES Gram 00,480 901-1,030 860-0,971 Udid 0,070 1,700-2,011 1,655-2,201 Moong 0,125 1,150-1,371 1,240-1,390 Tuar 0,950 1,500-1,668 1,545-1,770 Maize 010 292-325 290-320 Vaal Dsshi 270 1,180-1,705 1,175-1,810 Choli 0,028 0,935-1,330 0,925-1,325 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Gram dal 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 08,200-08,300 08,200-08,300 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600 Moong 8,550-8,600 8,850-8,900 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900