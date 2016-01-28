Jan. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped further due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Moong prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,375 310-390 311-400
Wheat Tukda 00,510 308-455 310-440
Jowar White 095 240-550 235-550
Bajra 0,028 235-322 240-320
PULSES
Gram 00,480 901-1,030 860-0,971
Udid 0,070 1,700-2,011 1,655-2,201
Moong 0,125 1,150-1,371 1,240-1,390
Tuar 0,950 1,500-1,668 1,545-1,770
Maize 010 292-325 290-320
Vaal Dsshi 270 1,180-1,705 1,175-1,810
Choli 0,028 0,935-1,330 0,925-1,325
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,680-1,690
Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,950-2,000
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Gram dal 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 08,200-08,300 08,200-08,300
Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600
Moong 8,550-8,600 8,850-8,900
Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050
Udid 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900