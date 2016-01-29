Jan. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat of Mill quality eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices moved down due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,325 313-410 310-390 Wheat Tukda 00,480 311-453 308-455 Jowar White 095 245-552 240-550 Bajra 0,032 236-325 235-322 PULSES Gram 00,450 901-1,038 901-1,030 Udid 0,061 1,698-1,994 1,700-2,011 Moong 0,160 1,230-1,380 1,150-1,371 Tuar 0,875 1,395-1,502 1,500-1,668 Maize 012 290-330 292-325 Vaal Dsshi 180 1,250-1,575 1,180-1,705 Choli 0,030 0,939-1,348 0,935-1,330 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Gram dal 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 08,100-08,200 08,200-08,300 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600 Moong 8,550-8,600 8,550-8,600 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900