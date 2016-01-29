Jan. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat of Mill quality eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Tuar prices moved down due to supply pressure.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,325 313-410 310-390
Wheat Tukda 00,480 311-453 308-455
Jowar White 095 245-552 240-550
Bajra 0,032 236-325 235-322
PULSES
Gram 00,450 901-1,038 901-1,030
Udid 0,061 1,698-1,994 1,700-2,011
Moong 0,160 1,230-1,380 1,150-1,371
Tuar 0,875 1,395-1,502 1,500-1,668
Maize 012 290-330 292-325
Vaal Dsshi 180 1,250-1,575 1,180-1,705
Choli 0,030 0,939-1,348 0,935-1,330
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,670-1,680
Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Gram dal 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 08,100-08,200 08,200-08,300
Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600
Moong 8,550-8,600 8,550-8,600
Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050
Udid 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900