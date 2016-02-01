Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 01
Feb. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Gram prices moved down due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,310 310-400 313-410
Wheat Tukda 00,440 311-428 311-453
Jowar White 115 225-520 245-552
Bajra 0,020 230-325 236-325
PULSES
Gram 00,540 835-0,940 901-1,038
Udid 0,101 1,500-2,020 1,698-1,994
Moong 0,093 1,080-1,320 1,230-1,380
Tuar 0,650 1,350-1,550 1,395-1,502
Maize 009 290-325 290-330
Vaal Dsshi 200 1,050-1,750 1,250-1,575
Choli 0,033 0,875-1,448 0,939-1,348
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,660-1,670
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,925-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,550-4,600 4,600-4,650
Gram dal 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 08,100-08,200 08,100-08,200
Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600
Moong 8,550-8,600 8,550-8,600
Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050
Udid 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900