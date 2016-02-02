Feb. 02Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal dropped due to low retail demand.
* Moong Daal prices eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,335 280-398 310-400
Wheat Tukda 00,450 311-430 311-428
Jowar White 090 230-525 225-520
Bajra 0,026 225-325 230-325
PULSES
Gram 00,470 810-0,935 835-0,940
Udid 0,125 1,575-1,895 1,500-2,020
Moong 0,200 1,000-1,325 1,080-1,320
Tuar 0,810 1,300-1,485 1,350-1,550
Maize 012 293-325 290-325
Vaal Dsshi 150 1,045-1,760 1,050-1,750
Choli 0,045 0,882-1,343 0,875-1,448
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,500-4,550 4,550-4,600
Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,750-5,800
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,200-4,250
Tuar 08,100-08,200 08,100-08,200
Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600
Moong 8,550-8,600 8,550-8,600
Moongdal 8,900-8,950 9,000-9,050
Udid 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900