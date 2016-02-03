Feb. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal dropped as traders off-loading stocks ahead of new crop season. * Tuar Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure. * Rice prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,275 310-390 280-398 Wheat Tukda 00,325 325-441 311-430 Jowar White 085 235-530 230-525 Bajra 0,025 240-320 225-325 PULSES Gram 00,590 800-0,921 810-0,935 Udid 0,110 1,500-1,906 1,575-1,895 Moong 0,130 1,080-1,325 1,000-1,325 Tuar 0,590 1,305-1,485 1,300-1,485 Maize 012 280-310 293-325 Vaal Dsshi 280 1,050-1,550 1,045-1,760 Choli 0,030 0,850-1,342 0,882-1,343 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,450-4,500 4,500-4,550 Gram dal 5,450-5,500 5,550-5,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 08,100-08,200 08,100-08,200 Tuardal 12,300-12,400 12,500-12,600 Moong 8,550-8,600 8,550-8,600 Moongdal 8,900-8,950 8,900-8,950 Udid 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,800-4,900