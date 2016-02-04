Feb. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices dropped due to supply pressure. * Moong prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,320 316-395 310-390 Wheat Tukda 00,465 328-425 325-441 Jowar White 088 237-530 235-530 Bajra 0,030 235-330 240-320 PULSES Gram 00,670 805-0,942 800-0,921 Udid 0,013 1,599-1,700 1,500-1,906 Moong 0,066 1,000-1,292 1,080-1,325 Tuar 0,550 1,311-1,512 1,305-1,485 Maize 010 295-320 280-310 Vaal Dsshi 285 1,250-1,475 1,050-1,550 Choli 0,025 0,990-1,292 0,850-1,342 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Gram dal 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 07,900-08,000 08,100-08,200 Tuardal 12,300-12,400 12,300-12,400 Moong 8,450-8,500 8,550-8,600 Moongdal 8,900-8,950 8,900-8,950 Udid 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700