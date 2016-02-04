Feb. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar prices dropped due to supply pressure.
* Moong prices eased due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,320 316-395 310-390
Wheat Tukda 00,465 328-425 325-441
Jowar White 088 237-530 235-530
Bajra 0,030 235-330 240-320
PULSES
Gram 00,670 805-0,942 800-0,921
Udid 0,013 1,599-1,700 1,500-1,906
Moong 0,066 1,000-1,292 1,080-1,325
Tuar 0,550 1,311-1,512 1,305-1,485
Maize 010 295-320 280-310
Vaal Dsshi 285 1,250-1,475 1,050-1,550
Choli 0,025 0,990-1,292 0,850-1,342
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
Gram dal 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Tuar 07,900-08,000 08,100-08,200
Tuardal 12,300-12,400 12,300-12,400
Moong 8,450-8,500 8,550-8,600
Moongdal 8,900-8,950 8,900-8,950
Udid 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700