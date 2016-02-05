Feb. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,300 300-385 316-395 Wheat Tukda 00,421 320-440 328-425 Jowar White 084 239-530 237-530 Bajra 0,020 233-325 235-330 PULSES Gram 00,560 750-0,923 805-0,942 Udid 0,038 1,550-1,700 1,599-1,700 Moong 0,110 1,050-1,215 1,000-1,292 Tuar 0,600 1,321-1,550 1,311-1,512 Maize 015 297-330 295-320 Vaal Dsshi 350 1,250-1,580 1,250-1,475 Choli 0,035 0,925-1,328 0,990-1,292 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,450 4,450-4,500 Gram dal 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 07,900-08,000 07,900-08,000 Tuardal 12,300-12,400 12,300-12,400 Moong 8,450-8,500 8,450-8,500 Moongdal 8,900-8,950 8,900-8,950 Udid 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700