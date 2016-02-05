Feb. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,300 300-385 316-395
Wheat Tukda 00,421 320-440 328-425
Jowar White 084 239-530 237-530
Bajra 0,020 233-325 235-330
PULSES
Gram 00,560 750-0,923 805-0,942
Udid 0,038 1,550-1,700 1,599-1,700
Moong 0,110 1,050-1,215 1,000-1,292
Tuar 0,600 1,321-1,550 1,311-1,512
Maize 015 297-330 295-320
Vaal Dsshi 350 1,250-1,580 1,250-1,475
Choli 0,035 0,925-1,328 0,990-1,292
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,650-1,660
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,400-4,450 4,450-4,500
Gram dal 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Tuar 07,900-08,000 07,900-08,000
Tuardal 12,300-12,400 12,300-12,400
Moong 8,450-8,500 8,450-8,500
Moongdal 8,900-8,950 8,900-8,950
Udid 10,600-10,700 10,600-10,700
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700