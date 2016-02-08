Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 08
Feb. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Moong and Moong Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
* Auction and all other activities were standstill at the Rajkot market yard
following strike by Commission agents on election issue.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 300-385
Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 320-440
Jowar White 000 000-000 239-530
Bajra 0,000 000-000 233-325
PULSES
Gram 00,000 000-0,000 750-0,923
Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,550-1,700
Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,050-1,215
Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,321-1,550
Maize 000 000-000 297-330
Vaal Dsshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,250-1,580
Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,925-1,328
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Gram dal 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Tuar 07,900-08,000 07,900-08,000
Tuardal 12,300-12,400 12,300-12,400
Moong 8,350-8,400 8,450-8,500
Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,900-8,950
Udid 10,100-10,200 10,600-10,700
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700