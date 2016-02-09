(CORRECTED - Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 08) Feb. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Moong and Moong Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Auction and all other activities were standstill at the Rajkot market yard following strike by Commission agents on election issue. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 300-385 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 320-440 Jowar White 000 000-000 239-530 Bajra 0,000 000-000 233-325 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 750-0,923 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,550-1,700 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,050-1,215 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,321-1,550 Maize 000 000-000 297-330 Vaal Dsshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,250-1,580 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,925-1,328 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Gram dal 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 07,900-08,000 07,900-08,000 Tuardal 12,300-12,400 12,300-12,400 Moong 8,350-8,400 8,450-8,500 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,900-8,950 Udid 10,100-10,200 10,600-10,700 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700