Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 10 Feb. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices improved due to buying support from mills. * Udid prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,460 312-395 300-385 Wheat Tukda 00,570 325-440 320-440 Jowar White 100 240-520 239-530 Bajra 0,050 265-320 233-325 PULSES Gram 02,700 780-0,926 750-0,923 Udid 0,100 1,400-1,900 1,550-1,700 Moong 0,050 1,050-1,300 1,050-1,215 Tuar 1,030 1,351-1,660 1,321-1,550 Maize 010 290-330 297-330 Vaal Dsshi 120 1,220-1,590 1,250-1,580 Choli 0,040 0,950-1,280 0,925-1,328 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,450-4,500 4,400-4,450 Gram dal 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 08,200-08,300 07,900-08,000 Tuardal 12,300-12,400 12,300-12,400 Moong 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 09,800-09,900 10,100-10,200 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700