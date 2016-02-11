BREAKINGVIEWS-India's RBI risks a reputational downgrade

MUMBAI, May 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's central bank is taking an increasingly hands-on approach to whipping lenders back into shape. As part of a broader plan to fix the country's $150 billion bad debt problem, the Reserve Bank of India now says it is exploring the idea of picking credit agencies to rate outstanding stressed loans, and help to pay for the job. It is a bid to stop borrowers shopping for good scores. The idea could force agencies to adapt, or it may muddy the RBI's role