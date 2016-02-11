Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 11
Feb. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
* Gram and Besan prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,380 312-400 312-395
Wheat Tukda 00,620 313-460 325-440
Jowar White 085 245-525 240-520
Bajra 0,060 267-321 265-320
PULSES
Gram 02,550 740-0,912 780-0,926
Udid 0,070 1,550-1,900 1,400-1,900
Moong 0,145 1,050-1,300 1,050-1,300
Tuar 0,610 1,351-1,614 1,351-1,660
Maize 015 290-333 290-330
Vaal Dsshi 090 1,210-1,575 1,220-1,590
Choli 0,035 0,960-1,290 0,950-1,280
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,500-4,550 4,450-4,500
Gram dal 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,150-4,200
Tuar 08,200-08,300 08,200-08,300
Tuardal 12,300-12,400 12,300-12,400
Moong 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400
Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Udid 09,800-09,900 09,800-09,900
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700