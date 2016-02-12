Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 12
Feb. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Gram prices improved further due to thin supply.
* Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,310 300-390 312-400
Wheat Tukda 00,445 315-450 313-460
Jowar White 072 248-528 245-525
Bajra 0,055 270-325 267-321
PULSES
Gram 00,800 845-0,938 740-0,912
Udid 0,065 1,555-1,905 1,550-1,900
Moong 0,050 1,000-1,350 1,050-1,300
Tuar 0,710 1,321-1,550 1,351-1,614
Maize 018 291-330 290-333
Vaal Dsshi 090 1,205-1,580 1,210-1,575
Choli 0,030 0,930-1,285 0,960-1,290
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050
Bajra 1,720-1,730 1,700-1,710
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,550-4,600 4,500-4,550
Gram dal 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 08,100-08,200 08,200-08,300
Tuardal 12,300-12,400 12,300-12,400
Moong 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400
Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Udid 09,800-09,900 09,800-09,900
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700