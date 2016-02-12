Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 12 Feb. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Gram prices improved further due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,310 300-390 312-400 Wheat Tukda 00,445 315-450 313-460 Jowar White 072 248-528 245-525 Bajra 0,055 270-325 267-321 PULSES Gram 00,800 845-0,938 740-0,912 Udid 0,065 1,555-1,905 1,550-1,900 Moong 0,050 1,000-1,350 1,050-1,300 Tuar 0,710 1,321-1,550 1,351-1,614 Maize 018 291-330 290-333 Vaal Dsshi 090 1,205-1,580 1,210-1,575 Choli 0,030 0,930-1,285 0,960-1,290 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,720-1,730 1,700-1,710 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,500-4,550 Gram dal 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 08,100-08,200 08,200-08,300 Tuardal 12,300-12,400 12,300-12,400 Moong 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 09,800-09,900 09,800-09,900 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700