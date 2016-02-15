Feb. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices dropped due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,475 312-398 300-390 Wheat Tukda 00,625 318-445 315-450 Jowar White 110 270-500 248-528 Bajra 0,060 240-320 270-325 PULSES Gram 00,750 830-0,902 845-0,938 Udid 0,012 1,525-1,975 1,555-1,905 Moong 0,094 1,121-1,250 1,000-1,350 Tuar 0,650 1,410-1,615 1,321-1,550 Maize 015 280-340 291-330 Vaal Dsshi 150 1,225-1,595 1,205-1,580 Choli 0,020 0,825-1,358 0,930-1,285 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,660-1,670 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,450-4,500 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 08,100-08,200 08,100-08,200 Tuardal 12,300-12,400 12,300-12,400 Moong 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 09,800-09,900 09,800-09,900 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700