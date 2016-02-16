Feb. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to short supply.
* Udid prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,325 320-377 312-398
Wheat Tukda 00,440 324-421 318-445
Jowar White 095 265-505 270-500
Bajra 0,045 235-325 240-320
PULSES
Gram 00,800 852-0,894 830-0,902
Udid 0,025 1,800-2,100 1,525-1,975
Moong 0,141 0,971-1,270 1,121-1,250
Tuar 0,450 1,350-1,600 1,410-1,615
Maize 010 285-342 280-340
Vaal Dsshi 110 0,805-1,525 1,225-1,595
Choli 0,020 0,805-1,417 0,825-1,358
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000
Bajra 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,550-4,600 4,450-4,500
Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,450-5,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,200-4,250
Tuar 08,100-08,200 08,100-08,200
Tuardal 12,300-12,400 12,300-12,400
Moong 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400
Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Udid 10,100-10,200 09,800-09,900
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700