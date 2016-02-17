Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 17 Feb. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Moong Daal prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,270 330-400 320-377 Wheat Tukda 00,300 340-455 324-421 Jowar White 105 260-510 265-505 Bajra 0,035 239-325 235-325 PULSES Gram 00,950 850-0,918 852-0,894 Udid 0,025 1,705-2,010 1,800-2,100 Moong 0,318 1,199-1,275 0,971-1,270 Tuar 0,370 1,341-1,600 1,350-1,600 Maize 128 290-330 285-342 Vaal Dsshi 125 1,025-1,525 0,805-1,525 Choli 0,025 0,950-1,425 0,805-1,417 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,550-5,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 08,100-08,200 08,100-08,200 Tuardal 12,100-12,200 12,300-12,400 Moong 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400 Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,800-8,850 Udid 10,100-10,200 10,100-10,200 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700