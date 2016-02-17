Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 17
Feb. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Moong Daal prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,270 330-400 320-377
Wheat Tukda 00,300 340-455 324-421
Jowar White 105 260-510 265-505
Bajra 0,035 239-325 235-325
PULSES
Gram 00,950 850-0,918 852-0,894
Udid 0,025 1,705-2,010 1,800-2,100
Moong 0,318 1,199-1,275 0,971-1,270
Tuar 0,370 1,341-1,600 1,350-1,600
Maize 128 290-330 285-342
Vaal Dsshi 125 1,025-1,525 0,805-1,525
Choli 0,025 0,950-1,425 0,805-1,417
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000
Bajra 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,550-5,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
Tuar 08,100-08,200 08,100-08,200
Tuardal 12,100-12,200 12,300-12,400
Moong 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400
Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,800-8,850
Udid 10,100-10,200 10,100-10,200
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700