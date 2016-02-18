Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 18
Feb. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Gram prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,280 311-395 330-400
Wheat Tukda 00,510 310-465 340-455
Jowar White 090 255-505 260-510
Bajra 0,040 240-320 239-325
PULSES
Gram 00,900 848-0,935 850-0,918
Udid 0,039 1,475-2,175 1,705-2,010
Moong 0,205 1,248-1,308 1,199-1,275
Tuar 0,530 1,350-1,596 1,341-1,600
Maize 050 285-325 290-330
Vaal Dsshi 083 1,000-1,225 1,025-1,525
Choli 0,030 0,925-1,430 0,950-1,425
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000
Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,720-1,730
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,600-4,650 4,550-4,600
Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,550-5,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
Tuar 08,100-08,200 08,100-08,200
Tuardal 12,100-12,200 12,100-12,200
Moong 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400
Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650
Udid 10,100-10,200 10,100-10,200
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700