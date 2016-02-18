Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 18 Feb. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,280 311-395 330-400 Wheat Tukda 00,510 310-465 340-455 Jowar White 090 255-505 260-510 Bajra 0,040 240-320 239-325 PULSES Gram 00,900 848-0,935 850-0,918 Udid 0,039 1,475-2,175 1,705-2,010 Moong 0,205 1,248-1,308 1,199-1,275 Tuar 0,530 1,350-1,596 1,341-1,600 Maize 050 285-325 290-330 Vaal Dsshi 083 1,000-1,225 1,025-1,525 Choli 0,030 0,925-1,430 0,950-1,425 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,720-1,730 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,600-4,650 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,550-5,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 08,100-08,200 08,100-08,200 Tuardal 12,100-12,200 12,100-12,200 Moong 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400 Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Udid 10,100-10,200 10,100-10,200 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700