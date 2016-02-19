Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 19
Feb. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to increased arrival.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal moved down due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,280 312-395 311-395
Wheat Tukda 00,360 315-435 310-465
Jowar White 100 245-495 255-505
Bajra 0,055 235-320 240-320
PULSES
Gram 01,120 845-0,900 848-0,935
Udid 0,050 1,890-2,195 1,475-2,175
Moong 0,112 1,250-1,326 1,248-1,308
Tuar 0,850 1,305-1,535 1,350-1,596
Maize 032 290-335 285-325
Vaal Dsshi 095 1,050-1,225 1,000-1,225
Choli 0,035 0,975-1,230 0,925-1,430
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000
Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,575-4,625 4,600-4,650
Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,550-5,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
Tuar 08,000-08,100 08,100-08,200
Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,100-12,200
Moong 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400
Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650
Udid 10,100-10,200 10,100-10,200
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700