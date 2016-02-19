Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 19 Feb. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to increased arrival. * Tuar and Tuar Daal moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,280 312-395 311-395 Wheat Tukda 00,360 315-435 310-465 Jowar White 100 245-495 255-505 Bajra 0,055 235-320 240-320 PULSES Gram 01,120 845-0,900 848-0,935 Udid 0,050 1,890-2,195 1,475-2,175 Moong 0,112 1,250-1,326 1,248-1,308 Tuar 0,850 1,305-1,535 1,350-1,596 Maize 032 290-335 285-325 Vaal Dsshi 095 1,050-1,225 1,000-1,225 Choli 0,035 0,975-1,230 0,925-1,430 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,575-4,625 4,600-4,650 Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,550-5,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 08,000-08,100 08,100-08,200 Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,100-12,200 Moong 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400 Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Udid 10,100-10,200 10,100-10,200 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700