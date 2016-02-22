Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 22
Feb. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Udid prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,315 312-395 312-395
Wheat Tukda 00,345 311-450 315-435
Jowar White 115 235-510 245-495
Bajra 0,040 225-320 235-320
PULSES
Gram 00,930 830-0,905 845-0,900
Udid 0,066 1,800-2,050 1,890-2,195
Moong 0,180 1,210-1,290 1,250-1,326
Tuar 1,070 1,305-1,539 1,305-1,535
Maize 035 290-340 290-335
Vaal Dsshi 150 1,150-1,350 1,050-1,225
Choli 0,030 0,875-1,442 0,975-1,230
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 1,975-2,000
Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,575-4,625 4,575-4,625
Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,550-5,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
Tuar 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100
Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100
Moong 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400
Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650
Udid 09,700-09,800 10,100-10,200
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700