Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 22 Feb. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Udid prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,315 312-395 312-395 Wheat Tukda 00,345 311-450 315-435 Jowar White 115 235-510 245-495 Bajra 0,040 225-320 235-320 PULSES Gram 00,930 830-0,905 845-0,900 Udid 0,066 1,800-2,050 1,890-2,195 Moong 0,180 1,210-1,290 1,250-1,326 Tuar 1,070 1,305-1,539 1,305-1,535 Maize 035 290-340 290-335 Vaal Dsshi 150 1,150-1,350 1,050-1,225 Choli 0,030 0,875-1,442 0,975-1,230 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,575-4,625 4,575-4,625 Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,550-5,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100 Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100 Moong 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400 Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Udid 09,700-09,800 10,100-10,200 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700