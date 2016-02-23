Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 23 Feb. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices dropped due to increased supply. * Tuar prices moved down due to low demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,390 311-400 312-395 Wheat Tukda 00,740 312-441 311-450 Jowar White 095 240-512 235-510 Bajra 0,030 222-325 225-320 PULSES Gram 01,350 820-0,869 830-0,905 Udid 0,035 1,800-1,900 1,800-2,050 Moong 0,055 1,000-1,300 1,210-1,290 Tuar 0,500 1,300-1,500 1,305-1,539 Maize 010 295-340 290-340 Vaal Dsshi 125 1,000-1,350 1,150-1,350 Choli 0,030 0,925-1,443 0,875-1,442 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,500-4,550 4,575-4,625 Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,550-5,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 07,600-07,800 08,000-08,100 Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100 Moong 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400 Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Udid 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700