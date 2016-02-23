Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 23
Feb. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices dropped due to increased supply.
* Tuar prices moved down due to low demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,390 311-400 312-395
Wheat Tukda 00,740 312-441 311-450
Jowar White 095 240-512 235-510
Bajra 0,030 222-325 225-320
PULSES
Gram 01,350 820-0,869 830-0,905
Udid 0,035 1,800-1,900 1,800-2,050
Moong 0,055 1,000-1,300 1,210-1,290
Tuar 0,500 1,300-1,500 1,305-1,539
Maize 010 295-340 290-340
Vaal Dsshi 125 1,000-1,350 1,150-1,350
Choli 0,030 0,925-1,443 0,875-1,442
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,500-4,550 4,575-4,625
Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,550-5,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
Tuar 07,600-07,800 08,000-08,100
Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100
Moong 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400
Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650
Udid 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700