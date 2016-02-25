Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 25
Feb. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to increased arrivals.
* Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,400 341-392 312-400
Wheat Tukda 00,625 335-415 311-450
Jowar White 083 239-511 235-510
Bajra 0,028 225-330 224-327
PULSES
Gram 01,580 812-0,858 800-0,863
Udid 0,045 1,500-1,900 1,700-1,905
Moong 0,025 1,025-1,300 1,055-1,300
Tuar 0,420 1,350-1,600 1,375-1,575
Maize 009 295-335 297-340
Vaal Dsshi 035 1,050-1,340 1,025-1,305
Choli 0,015 0,852-1,442 0,950-1,435
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,650-1,660
Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 1,950-2,000 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
Gram dal 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 07,500-07,700 07,600-07,800
Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100
Moong 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400
Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650
Udid 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700