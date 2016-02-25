Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 25 Feb. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to increased arrivals. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,400 341-392 312-400 Wheat Tukda 00,625 335-415 311-450 Jowar White 083 239-511 235-510 Bajra 0,028 225-330 224-327 PULSES Gram 01,580 812-0,858 800-0,863 Udid 0,045 1,500-1,900 1,700-1,905 Moong 0,025 1,025-1,300 1,055-1,300 Tuar 0,420 1,350-1,600 1,375-1,575 Maize 009 295-335 297-340 Vaal Dsshi 035 1,050-1,340 1,025-1,305 Choli 0,015 0,852-1,442 0,950-1,435 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 1,950-2,000 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Gram dal 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 07,500-07,700 07,600-07,800 Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100 Moong 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400 Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Udid 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700