Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 26 Feb. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down further due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices eased due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,400 310-370 341-392 Wheat Tukda 00,690 312-453 335-415 Jowar White 085 240-502 239-511 Bajra 0,025 223-325 225-330 PULSES Gram 01,390 810-0,870 812-0,858 Udid 0,025 1,800-1,975 1,500-1,900 Moong 0,029 0,975-1,275 1,025-1,300 Tuar 0,425 1,350-1,560 1,350-1,600 Maize 007 297-340 295-335 Vaal Dsshi 240 1,066-1,325 1,050-1,340 Choli 0,025 0,758-1,342 0,852-1,442 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,875 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 1,900-1,950 1,950-2,000 Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,425-4,450 4,450-4,500 Gram dal 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 07,500-07,700 07,500-07,700 Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100 Moong 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400 Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Udid 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700