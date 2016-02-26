Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 26
Feb. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down further due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram prices eased due to supply pressure.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,400 310-370 341-392
Wheat Tukda 00,690 312-453 335-415
Jowar White 085 240-502 239-511
Bajra 0,025 223-325 225-330
PULSES
Gram 01,390 810-0,870 812-0,858
Udid 0,025 1,800-1,975 1,500-1,900
Moong 0,029 0,975-1,275 1,025-1,300
Tuar 0,425 1,350-1,560 1,350-1,600
Maize 007 297-340 295-335
Vaal Dsshi 240 1,066-1,325 1,050-1,340
Choli 0,025 0,758-1,342 0,852-1,442
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,875 1,875-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 1,900-1,950 1,950-2,000
Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,425-4,450 4,450-4,500
Gram dal 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 07,500-07,700 07,500-07,700
Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100
Moong 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400
Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650
Udid 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700