Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 01
Mar. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to increased arrivals at producing centers.
* Gram Daal prices moved down due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,410 311-360 310-370
Wheat Tukda 00,450 312-435 312-453
Jowar White 110 270-530 240-502
Bajra 0,040 240-325 223-325
PULSES
Gram 01,720 810-0,870 810-0,870
Udid 0,035 1,850-2,050 1,800-1,975
Moong 0,124 1,130-1,291 0,975-1,275
Tuar 0,475 1,340-1,565 1,350-1,560
Maize 015 280-320 297-340
Vaal Dsshi 105 0,825-1,325 1,066-1,325
Choli 0,025 0,950-1,225 0,758-1,342
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,825-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,925 1,900-1,950
Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,425-4,450 4,425-4,450
Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,450-5,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 07,500-07,700 07,500-07,700
Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100
Moong 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400
Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650
Udid 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700