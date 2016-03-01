Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 01 Mar. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to increased arrivals at producing centers. * Gram Daal prices moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,410 311-360 310-370 Wheat Tukda 00,450 312-435 312-453 Jowar White 110 270-530 240-502 Bajra 0,040 240-325 223-325 PULSES Gram 01,720 810-0,870 810-0,870 Udid 0,035 1,850-2,050 1,800-1,975 Moong 0,124 1,130-1,291 0,975-1,275 Tuar 0,475 1,340-1,565 1,350-1,560 Maize 015 280-320 297-340 Vaal Dsshi 105 0,825-1,325 1,066-1,325 Choli 0,025 0,950-1,225 0,758-1,342 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,825-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,925 1,900-1,950 Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,425-4,450 4,425-4,450 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,450-5,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 07,500-07,700 07,500-07,700 Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100 Moong 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400 Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Udid 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700