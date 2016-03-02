Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 02 Mar. 02Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices dropped due to supply pressure. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,390 311-355 311-360 Wheat Tukda 00,430 315-431 312-435 Jowar White 110 265-530 270-530 Bajra 0,035 235-330 240-325 PULSES Gram 01,825 808-0,868 810-0,870 Udid 0,030 1,750-1,900 1,850-2,050 Moong 0,030 1,168-1,266 1,130-1,291 Tuar 0,389 1,335-1,540 1,340-1,565 Maize 012 282-330 280-320 Vaal Dsshi 150 0,975-1,350 0,825-1,325 Choli 0,015 0,955-1,235 0,950-1,225 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,925 1,875-1,925 Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,425 4,425-4,450 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,200-4,250 Tuar 07,300-07,500 07,500-07,700 Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100 Moong 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400 Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Udid 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700