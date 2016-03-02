Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 02
Mar. 02Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices dropped due to supply pressure.
* Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,390 311-355 311-360
Wheat Tukda 00,430 315-431 312-435
Jowar White 110 265-530 270-530
Bajra 0,035 235-330 240-325
PULSES
Gram 01,825 808-0,868 810-0,870
Udid 0,030 1,750-1,900 1,850-2,050
Moong 0,030 1,168-1,266 1,130-1,291
Tuar 0,389 1,335-1,540 1,340-1,565
Maize 012 282-330 280-320
Vaal Dsshi 150 0,975-1,350 0,825-1,325
Choli 0,015 0,955-1,235 0,950-1,225
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,925 1,875-1,925
Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,400-4,425 4,425-4,450
Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,200-4,250
Tuar 07,300-07,500 07,500-07,700
Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100
Moong 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400
Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650
Udid 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700