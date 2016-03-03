Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 03 Mar. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar and Tuar Daal improved due to retail demand. * Moong prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,410 318-360 311-355 Wheat Tukda 00,470 315-431 315-431 Jowar White 093 260-531 265-530 Bajra 0,027 230-325 235-330 PULSES Gram 01,500 830-0,870 808-0,868 Udid 0,020 1,450-1,925 1,750-1,900 Moong 0,077 1,186-1,350 1,168-1,266 Tuar 0,450 1,350-1,540 1,335-1,540 Maize 010 290-320 282-330 Vaal Dsshi 102 0,800-1,350 0,975-1,350 Choli 0,020 0,970-1,370 0,955-1,235 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,925 1,875-1,925 Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,425 4,400-4,425 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 07,600-07,800 07,300-07,500 Tuardal 12,300-12,400 12,000-12,100 Moong 8,450-8,500 8,350-8,400 Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Udid 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700