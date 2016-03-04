Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 04 Mar. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices improved due to retail demand. * Tuar prices moved up due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,405 311-355 318-360 Wheat Tukda 00,480 315-444 315-431 Jowar White 105 265-532 260-531 Bajra 0,029 225-330 230-325 PULSES Gram 01,500 840-0,900 830-0,870 Udid 0,025 1,500-1,910 1,450-1,925 Moong 0,080 1,008-1,239 1,186-1,350 Tuar 1,375 1,370-1,480 1,350-1,540 Maize 000 000-000 290-320 Vaal Dsshi 130 0,875-1,300 0,800-1,350 Choli 0,022 0,985-1,358 0,970-1,370 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,950 1,875-1,925 Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,450-4,475 4,400-4,425 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 07,800-07,900 07,600-07,800 Tuardal 12,300-12,400 12,300-12,400 Moong 8,450-8,500 8,450-8,500 Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Udid 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700