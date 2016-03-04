Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 04
Mar. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices improved due to retail demand.
* Tuar prices moved up due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,405 311-355 318-360
Wheat Tukda 00,480 315-444 315-431
Jowar White 105 265-532 260-531
Bajra 0,029 225-330 230-325
PULSES
Gram 01,500 840-0,900 830-0,870
Udid 0,025 1,500-1,910 1,450-1,925
Moong 0,080 1,008-1,239 1,186-1,350
Tuar 1,375 1,370-1,480 1,350-1,540
Maize 000 000-000 290-320
Vaal Dsshi 130 0,875-1,300 0,800-1,350
Choli 0,022 0,985-1,358 0,970-1,370
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,950 1,875-1,925
Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,450-4,475 4,400-4,425
Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Tuar 07,800-07,900 07,600-07,800
Tuardal 12,300-12,400 12,300-12,400
Moong 8,450-8,500 8,450-8,500
Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650
Udid 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700