Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 14
Mar. 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to increased retail demand.
* Gram prices improved on fears of crop damage following unseasonal rainfall
at producing centers.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,340 310-361 311-371
Wheat Tukda 01,720 315-465 315-471
Jowar White 115 230-535 240-520
Bajra 0,033 225-333 230-330
PULSES
Gram 03,200 870-0,913 828-0,876
Udid 0,040 1,400-1,900 1,250-1,875
Moong 0,020 1,100-1,350 1,000-1,350
Tuar 0,380 1,400-1,651 1,450-1,705
Maize 012 297-342 295-340
Vaal Dsshi 255 1,000-1,250 0,800-1,275
Choli 0,025 0,985-1,350 0,975-1,350
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,925-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,500-4,550 4,400-4,450
Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Tuar 08,200-08,300 08,200-08,300
Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600
Moong 8,150-8,200 8,150-8,200
Moongdal 8,500-8,550 8,500-8,550
Udid 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700