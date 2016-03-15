GRAINS-Soybeans fall 1 percent, hit three-day low

SYDNEY, May 18 U.S. soybeans fell more than 1 percent on Thursday as a drop in the Brazilian real stoked expectations that South American farmers would increase sales. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 1.1 percent to $9.64-3/4 a bushel by 0040 GMT, near the session low of $9.63-3/4 a bushel - the lowest since May 15. Soybeans were little changed on Wednesday. * The most active corn fell 0.7 percent to $3.68-3