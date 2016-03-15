Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 15
Mar. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices moved up due to low arrivals.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,850 302-360 310-361
Wheat Tukda 03,280 303-445 315-465
Jowar White 110 235-533 230-535
Bajra 0,035 228-330 225-333
PULSES
Gram 02,600 885-0,921 870-0,913
Udid 0,020 1,700-1,925 1,400-1,900
Moong 0,025 1,150-1,300 1,100-1,350
Tuar 0,400 1,400-1,550 1,400-1,651
Maize 014 295-340 297-342
Vaal Dsshi 175 1,050-1,275 1,000-1,250
Choli 0,020 0,900-1,350 0,985-1,350
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,720-1,730
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,600-4,650 4,500-4,550
Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,350-5,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Tuar 08,200-08,300 08,200-08,300
Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600
Moong 8,150-8,200 8,150-8,200
Moongdal 8,500-8,550 8,500-8,550
Udid 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700