Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 16
Mar. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills.
* Tuar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,350 311-371 302-360
Wheat Tukda 01,780 321-485 303-445
Jowar White 118 240-520 235-533
Bajra 0,025 225-333 228-330
PULSES
Gram 02,500 840-0,900 885-0,921
Udid 0,025 1,730-1,920 1,700-1,925
Moong 0,050 1,000-1,350 1,150-1,300
Tuar 0,425 1,350-1,570 1,400-1,550
Maize 012 295-340 295-340
Vaal Dsshi 275 1,005-1,205 1,050-1,275
Choli 0,025 0,995-1,345 0,900-1,350
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,550-5,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Tuar 08,000-08,100 08,200-08,300
Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600
Moong 8,150-8,200 8,150-8,200
Moongdal 8,500-8,550 8,500-8,550
Udid 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700