Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 16 Mar. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills. * Tuar prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,350 311-371 302-360 Wheat Tukda 01,780 321-485 303-445 Jowar White 118 240-520 235-533 Bajra 0,025 225-333 228-330 PULSES Gram 02,500 840-0,900 885-0,921 Udid 0,025 1,730-1,920 1,700-1,925 Moong 0,050 1,000-1,350 1,150-1,300 Tuar 0,425 1,350-1,570 1,400-1,550 Maize 012 295-340 295-340 Vaal Dsshi 275 1,005-1,205 1,050-1,275 Choli 0,025 0,995-1,345 0,900-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,550-5,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 08,000-08,100 08,200-08,300 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600 Moong 8,150-8,200 8,150-8,200 Moongdal 8,500-8,550 8,500-8,550 Udid 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700