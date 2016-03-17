Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 17
Mar. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,180 310-365 311-371
Wheat Tukda 01,550 315-477 321-485
Jowar White 110 235-525 240-520
Bajra 0,030 222-330 225-333
PULSES
Gram 01,835 842-0,910 840-0,900
Udid 0,040 1,700-2,012 1,730-1,920
Moong 0,025 1,100-1,300 1,000-1,350
Tuar 0,450 1,440-1,580 1,350-1,570
Maize 009 300-342 295-340
Vaal Dsshi 265 1,025-1,250 1,005-1,205
Choli 0,032 0,855-1,342 0,995-1,345
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,780-1,790 1,760-1,770
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,650-4,700 4,600-4,650
Gram dal 5,650-5,700 5,550-5,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Tuar 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100
Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600
Moong 8,150-8,200 8,150-8,200
Moongdal 8,500-8,550 8,500-8,550
Udid 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700