Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 17 Mar. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,180 310-365 311-371 Wheat Tukda 01,550 315-477 321-485 Jowar White 110 235-525 240-520 Bajra 0,030 222-330 225-333 PULSES Gram 01,835 842-0,910 840-0,900 Udid 0,040 1,700-2,012 1,730-1,920 Moong 0,025 1,100-1,300 1,000-1,350 Tuar 0,450 1,440-1,580 1,350-1,570 Maize 009 300-342 295-340 Vaal Dsshi 265 1,025-1,250 1,005-1,205 Choli 0,032 0,855-1,342 0,995-1,345 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,780-1,790 1,760-1,770 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,650-4,700 4,600-4,650 Gram dal 5,650-5,700 5,550-5,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600 Moong 8,150-8,200 8,150-8,200 Moongdal 8,500-8,550 8,500-8,550 Udid 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700