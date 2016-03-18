Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 18
Mar. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Tuar Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Rajkot market yard remain closed in response to Rajkot Bandh call.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 310-365
Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 315-477
Jowar White 000 000-000 235-525
Bajra 0,000 000-000 222-330
PULSES
Gram 00,000 000-0,000 842-0,910
Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,700-2,012
Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,100-1,300
Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,440-1,580
Maize 000 000-000 300-342
Vaal Dsshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,025-1,250
Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,855-1,342
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,780-1,790
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,625-4,650 4,650-4,700
Gram dal 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Tuar 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100
Tuardal 12,800-12,900 12,500-12,600
Moong 8,150-8,200 8,150-8,200
Moongdal 8,500-8,550 8,500-8,550
Udid 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700