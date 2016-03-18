Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 18 Mar. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals. * Tuar Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Rajkot market yard remain closed in response to Rajkot Bandh call. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 310-365 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 315-477 Jowar White 000 000-000 235-525 Bajra 0,000 000-000 222-330 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 842-0,910 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,700-2,012 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,100-1,300 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,440-1,580 Maize 000 000-000 300-342 Vaal Dsshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,025-1,250 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,855-1,342 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,780-1,790 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,625-4,650 4,650-4,700 Gram dal 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100 Tuardal 12,800-12,900 12,500-12,600 Moong 8,150-8,200 8,150-8,200 Moongdal 8,500-8,550 8,500-8,550 Udid 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700