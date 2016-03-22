Mar. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Moong and Moong Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,160 304-375 303-372 Wheat Tukda 04,830 305-478 305-481 Jowar White 085 240-535 255-530 Bajra 0,032 230-335 235-330 PULSES Gram 01,500 825-0,900 850-0,892 Udid 0,070 1,600-2,000 1,700-2,012 Moong 0,030 1,100-1,350 1,150-1,350 Tuar 0,580 1,380-1,580 1,448-1,541 Maize 011 285-345 290-350 Vaal Dsshi 265 0,950-1,250 1,000-1,325 Choli 0,025 0,980-1,300 0,975-1,245 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,650-4,700 4,625-4,650 Gram dal 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,150-4,200 Tuar 07,800-07,900 07,800-07,900 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,150-8,200 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,500-8,550 Udid 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700