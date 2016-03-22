BRIEF-India's TCPL Packaging March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 54.9 million rupees versus profit 94.2 million rupees year ago
Mar. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Moong and Moong Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,160 304-375 303-372 Wheat Tukda 04,830 305-478 305-481 Jowar White 085 240-535 255-530 Bajra 0,032 230-335 235-330 PULSES Gram 01,500 825-0,900 850-0,892 Udid 0,070 1,600-2,000 1,700-2,012 Moong 0,030 1,100-1,350 1,150-1,350 Tuar 0,580 1,380-1,580 1,448-1,541 Maize 011 285-345 290-350 Vaal Dsshi 265 0,950-1,250 1,000-1,325 Choli 0,025 0,980-1,300 0,975-1,245 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,650-4,700 4,625-4,650 Gram dal 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,150-4,200 Tuar 07,800-07,900 07,800-07,900 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,150-8,200 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,500-8,550 Udid 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
SEOUL/WASHINGTON May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.