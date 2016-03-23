Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 23
Mar. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday. Arrivals and transactions were low as market in a
festival-holiday mood.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,180 303-375 304-375
Wheat Tukda 01,010 305-511 305-478
Jowar White 060 235-530 240-535
Bajra 0,015 225-330 230-335
PULSES
Gram 00,000 000-0,000 825-0,900
Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,600-2,000
Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,100-1,350
Tuar 0,250 1,350-1,520 1,380-1,580
Maize 005 290-340 285-345
Vaal Dsshi 050 0,950-1,255 0,950-1,250
Choli 0,015 0,985-1,305 0,980-1,300
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,600-4,625 4,650-4,700
Gram dal 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 07,700-07,800 07,800-07,900
Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700