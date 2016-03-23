Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 23 Mar. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. Arrivals and transactions were low as market in a festival-holiday mood. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,180 303-375 304-375 Wheat Tukda 01,010 305-511 305-478 Jowar White 060 235-530 240-535 Bajra 0,015 225-330 230-335 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 825-0,900 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,600-2,000 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,100-1,350 Tuar 0,250 1,350-1,520 1,380-1,580 Maize 005 290-340 285-345 Vaal Dsshi 050 0,950-1,255 0,950-1,250 Choli 0,015 0,985-1,305 0,980-1,300 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,600-4,625 4,650-4,700 Gram dal 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 07,700-07,800 07,800-07,900 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700