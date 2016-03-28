Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 28 Mar. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to thin supply. * Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Market yard remain closed on account of financial year ending holidays. It will reopen on April 1st. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 303-375 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 305-511 Jowar White 000 000-000 235-530 Bajra 0,000 000-000 225-330 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 825-0,900 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,600-2,000 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,100-1,350 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,350-1,520 Maize 000 000-000 290-340 Vaal Dsshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,950-1,255 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,985-1,305 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,600-4,625 4,600-4,625 Gram dal 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuar 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Tuardal 12,300-12,400 12,500-12,600 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700