Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 28
Mar. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to thin supply.
* Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Market yard remain closed on account of financial year ending holidays. It
will reopen on April 1st.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 303-375
Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 305-511
Jowar White 000 000-000 235-530
Bajra 0,000 000-000 225-330
PULSES
Gram 00,000 000-0,000 825-0,900
Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,600-2,000
Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,100-1,350
Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,350-1,520
Maize 000 000-000 290-340
Vaal Dsshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,950-1,255
Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,985-1,305
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 4,600-4,625 4,600-4,625
Gram dal 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuar 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800
Tuardal 12,300-12,400 12,500-12,600
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700