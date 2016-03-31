Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 31 Mar. 31Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Market yard remain closed on account of financial year ending holidays. It will reopen on April 1st. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 303-375 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 305-511 Jowar White 000 000-000 235-530 Bajra 0,000 000-000 225-330 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 825-0,900 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,600-2,000 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,100-1,350 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,350-1,520 Maize 000 000-000 290-340 Vaal Dsshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,950-1,255 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,985-1,305 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,725-4,750 4,675-4,700 Gram dal 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 07,900-08,000 07,900-08,000 Tuardal 13,000-13,100 12,700-12,800 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700