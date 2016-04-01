Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 01 Apr. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 05,800 300-385 303-375 Wheat Tukda 09,200 301-485 305-511 Jowar White 085 245-505 235-530 Bajra 0,035 225-315 225-330 PULSES Gram 03,300 835-0,931 825-0,900 Udid 0,025 1,600-2,000 1,600-2,000 Moong 0,025 1,090-1,350 1,100-1,350 Tuar 0,450 1,500-1,700 1,350-1,520 Maize 015 280-340 290-340 Vaal Dsshi 250 0,950-1,305 0,950-1,255 Choli 0,020 0,980-1,307 0,985-1,305 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,770-1,780 1,800-1,810 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,725-4,750 4,725-4,750 Gram dal 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar 08,100-08,200 07,900-08,000 Tuardal 13,000-13,100 13,000-13,100 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 09,400-09,500 09,200-09,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700