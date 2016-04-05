Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 05 Apr. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices increased due to retail demand. * Tuar Daal prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 05,020 302-381 300-380 Wheat Tukda 09,010 305-530 305-535 Jowar White 090 285-502 283-500 Bajra 0,025 225-340 210-305 PULSES Gram 04,050 925-1,008 940-0,990 Udid 0,030 1,600-2,100 1,550-2,050 Moong 0,025 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,350 Tuar 0,550 1,500-1,820 1,450-1,750 Maize 020 285-340 290-340 Vaal Dsshi 425 0,980-1,350 0,975-1,354 Choli 0,025 0,975-1,525 0,950-1,500 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,770-1,780 1,770-1,780 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,925-4,950 4,750-4,800 Gram dal 5,850-5,900 5,650-5,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,250-4,300 Tuar 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400 Tuardal 13,200-13,300 13,000-13,100 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 09,400-09,500 09,400-09,500 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700