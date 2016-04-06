Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 06 Apr. 06Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram and Gram Daal prices improved further due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 04,500 300-381 302-381 Wheat Tukda 07,650 303-580 305-530 Jowar White 095 280-500 285-502 Bajra 0,022 230-345 225-340 PULSES Gram 04,200 930-1,010 925-1,008 Udid 0,020 1,500-2,025 1,600-2,100 Moong 0,049 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,400 Tuar 0,600 1,450-1,750 1,500-1,820 Maize 015 295-345 285-340 Vaal Dsshi 330 0,885-1,380 0,980-1,350 Choli 0,028 0,980-1,560 0,975-1,525 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,770-1,780 1,770-1,780 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 5,000-5,025 4,925-4,950 Gram dal 5,950-6,000 5,850-5,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400 Tuardal 13,200-13,300 13,200-13,300 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 09,400-09,500 09,400-09,500 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700