* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 06 Apr. 06Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram and Gram Daal prices improved further due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 04,500 300-381 302-381 Wheat Tukda 07,650 303-580 305-530 Jowar White 095 280-500 285-502 Bajra 0,022 230-345 225-340 PULSES Gram 04,200 930-1,010 925-1,008 Udid 0,020 1,500-2,025 1,600-2,100 Moong 0,049 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,400 Tuar 0,600 1,450-1,750 1,500-1,820 Maize 015 295-345 285-340 Vaal Dsshi 330 0,885-1,380 0,980-1,350 Choli 0,028 0,980-1,560 0,975-1,525 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,770-1,780 1,770-1,780 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 5,000-5,025 4,925-4,950 Gram dal 5,950-6,000 5,850-5,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuar 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400 Tuardal 13,200-13,300 13,200-13,300 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 09,400-09,500 09,400-09,500 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)